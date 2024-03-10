Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightമുതുമലയിലേക്ക് ഒരു...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2024 8:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2024 8:35 AM GMT

    മുതുമലയിലേക്ക് ഒരു കുട്ടിയാനകൂടി എത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    elephant
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സത്യമംഗലം വനത്തിൽ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയ ആനക്കുട്ടിയെ മുതുമല തെപ്പക്കാട് ആന ക്യാമ്പിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുവന്നപ്പോൾ

    ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ: കൂട്ടംതെറ്റി ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട കുട്ടിയാനയെ മുതുമല ആനപ്പന്തിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചു. ഈറോഡ് സത്യമംഗലം ഭാഗത്തെ വനത്തിൽ നിന്നാണ് കുട്ടിയാനയെ വനപാലകർ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. പിടിയാനക്കൊപ്പം വിട്ടയക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമം പരാജയപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടർന്ന് മുതുമല കടുവാ സങ്കേതത്തിലെ തെപ്പക്കാട് ആന വളർത്ത് ക്യാമ്പിലേക്ക് എത്തിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:calfElephant Calf
    News Summary - Another elephant calf came to Mutumala
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X