Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightബംഗാൾ ഉൾക്കടലിൽ 5.1...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Sep 2024 6:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Sep 2024 6:13 AM GMT

    ബംഗാൾ ഉൾക്കടലിൽ 5.1 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    earthquake
    cancel

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ബംഗാൾ ഉൾക്കടലിൽ 5.1 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതായി ദേശീയ ഭൂചലന നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 9.12ഓടെയാണ് ഭൂചലനം.


    കടലിന്‍റെ അടിത്തട്ടിൽ 10 കി.മീ താഴ്ചയിലാണ് ഭൂചലനത്തിന്‍റെ പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രം. അതേസമയം, സുനാമി മുന്നറിയിപ്പൊന്നും നൽകിയിട്ടില്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:earthquakeBay of Bengal
    News Summary - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit the Bay of Bengal
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick