    India
    Posted On
    date_range 27 May 2024 5:51 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2024 6:03 PM GMT

    അറബിക്കടലിൽ ലക്ഷദ്വീപിന് സമീപം ഭൂചലനം; റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 4.5 തീവ്രത

    Earthquake hits Japan after Taiwan; An intensity of 6.3 was recorded
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: അറബിക്കടലിൽ റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 4.5 തീവ്രതയുള്ള ഭൂചലനം. ലക്ഷദ്വീപിനോട് അടുത്താണ് ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്.

    വൈകിട്ട് 8.56നായിരുന്നു ഭൂചലനമെന്ന് നാഷണൽ സീസ്മോളജി സെന്‍റർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    മാലിദ്വീപിന് 216 കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെയും ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടു. വൈകിട്ട് 8.26ന് 10 കിലോമീറ്റർ ആഴത്തിലായിരുന്നു ഭൂചലനം. മാലിദ്വീപിലെ ഏഴ് നഗരങ്ങളിൽ നേരിയ തോതിലാണ് ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടത്.

    റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 4.5 തീവ്രതയുള്ളതിനാൽ സുനാമി സാധ്യതയില്ലെന്ന് കാലാവസ്ഥ വിദഗ്ധർ അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു.

    TAGS:earthquakeArabian Sea
    News Summary - An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit the Arabian Sea
