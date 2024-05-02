Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Abdul Jaleel
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 2 May 2024 11:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 May 2024 11:39 AM GMT

    അമിത് ഷായുടെ വ്യാജ വിഡിയോ: തെലങ്കാനയിൽ മൂന്നു പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    Amit Shah
    ഹൈദരാബാദ്: കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷായുടെ വ്യാജ വിഡിയോ പ്രചരിച്ച കേസിൽ തെലങ്കാനയിൽ മൂന്നു പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. കോൺഗ്രസ് ഐ.ടി സെല്ലിലെ മൂന്നു പേരെയാണ് ഹൈദരാബാദ് പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

    ഐ.ടി സെല്ലിന്‍റെ ചുമതലയുള്ള മല്ലൈ സതീഷ്, നവീൻ, തസ് ലിം എന്നിവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.

    Amit Shah, fake video
    News Summary - Amit Shah's fake video: Three arrested in Telangana
