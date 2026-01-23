Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 11:33 PM IST
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 11:33 PM IST

    മഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ച: കശ്മീരിൽ വ്യോമ ഗതാഗതം നിർത്തിവെച്ചു

    മഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ച: കശ്മീരിൽ വ്യോമ ഗതാഗതം നിർത്തിവെച്ചു
    ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ബുദ്ഗാമി വാഹനത്തിൽ വീണ മഞ്ഞുനീക്കുന്നു

    ശ്രീ​ന​ഗ​ർ: ക​ശ്മീ​രി​ൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ മ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴ്ച​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ശ്രീ​ന​ഗ​ർ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ളും റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി. ഇ​തോ​ടെ, ക​ശ്മീ​രി​ലേ​ക്കും തി​രി​ച്ചു​മു​ള്ള വ്യോ​മ​ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ചു.

    നി​ല​വി​ലെ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​മാ​യി നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​ൽ റ​ൺ​വേ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    സീ​സ​ണി​ലെ ആ​ദ‍്യ​ത്തെ മ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ ബു​ദ്ഗാം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലും തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ക​ശ്മീ​രി​ലെ പു​ൽ​വാ​മ, ഷോ​പ്പി​യാ​ൻ ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ലും ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

    News Summary - Air traffic suspended in Kashmir due to heavy Snowfall
