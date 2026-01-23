മഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ച: കശ്മീരിൽ വ്യോമ ഗതാഗതം നിർത്തിവെച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 23 Jan 2026 11:33 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Jan 2026 11:33 PM IST
മഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ച: കശ്മീരിൽ വ്യോമ ഗതാഗതം നിർത്തിവെച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Air traffic suspended in Kashmir due to heavy Snowfall
Listen to this Article
ശ്രീനഗർ: കശ്മീരിൽ ശക്തമായ മഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ചയെ തുടർന്ന് ശ്രീനഗർ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെ എല്ലാ സർവിസുകളും റദ്ദാക്കി. ഇതോടെ, കശ്മീരിലേക്കും തിരിച്ചുമുള്ള വ്യോമഗതാഗതം നിർത്തിവെച്ചു.
നിലവിലെ കാലാവസ്ഥ സൂക്ഷ്മമായി നിരീക്ഷിച്ചുവരികയാണെന്നും സാഹചര്യങ്ങൾ മെച്ചപ്പെട്ടാൽ റൺവേ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ പുനരാരംഭിക്കുമെന്നും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
സീസണിലെ ആദ്യത്തെ മഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ചയായതിനാൽ ബുദ്ഗാം ജില്ലയിലും തെക്കൻ കശ്മീരിലെ പുൽവാമ, ഷോപ്പിയാൻ ജില്ലകളിലും കനത്ത മഞ്ഞുവീഴ്ചയാണ് അനുഭവപ്പെടുന്നത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story