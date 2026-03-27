Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഫ്ലയിങ്ങ്...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2026 1:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2026 2:12 PM IST

    ഫ്ലയിങ്ങ് ക്യാൻവാസുമായി എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ്; വർണം നിറഞ്ഞ വിമാനം രാജ്യത്ത് ആദ്യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫ്ലയിങ്ങ് ക്യാൻവാസുമായി എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ്; വർണം നിറഞ്ഞ വിമാനം രാജ്യത്ത് ആദ്യം
    cancel

    കൊച്ചി: ബ്രാന്‍റിങ്ങെന്നു പറഞ്ഞാൽ ഇതാണു ബ്രാന്‍റിങ്ങ്. സാധാരണ ഗതിയിൽ ലോഗോയിലും ക്യാബിൻ ഇന്‍റീരിയലിലും മാത്രം ഒതുങ്ങുന്ന ബ്രാന്‍റിങ്ങ് രീതിയെ പൂർണമായും മാറ്റിമറിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ് എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ്. രാജ്യത്ത് ആദ്യമായാണ് ഒരു ചിത്രകാരിയുടെ പെയിന്‍റിങ്ങ് പൂർണമായും ഒരു വിമാനത്തിൽ പകർത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഇതുവഴി എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് ചരിത്രമാണ് സൃഷ്ടിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. വിമാനം തന്നെ ചിത്രകലക്കുള്ള ക്യാൻവാസായി മാറിയതോടെ വിമാനത്തിന് ഫ്ലയിങ്ങ് ക്യാൻവാസെന്ന പേരു നൽകി. ബിനാലെ മ്യൂറൽ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന തമിഴ്നാട്ടുകാരിയായ ഓഷീൻ ശിവയുടെ ഗ്രാഫിറ്റി പെയിന്‍റിങ്ങാണ് എയർ ഇന്ത്യ...

    Already subscribed?

    Your Subscription Supports Independent Journalism

    View Plans

    കൊച്ചി: ബ്രാന്‍റിങ്ങെന്നു പറഞ്ഞാൽ ഇതാണു ബ്രാന്‍റിങ്ങ്. സാധാരണ ഗതിയിൽ ലോഗോയിലും ക്യാബിൻ ഇന്‍റീരിയലിലും മാത്രം ഒതുങ്ങുന്ന ബ്രാന്‍റിങ്ങ് രീതിയെ പൂർണമായും മാറ്റിമറിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ് എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ്. രാജ്യത്ത് ആദ്യമായാണ് ഒരു ചിത്രകാരിയുടെ പെയിന്‍റിങ്ങ് പൂർണമായും ഒരു വിമാനത്തിൽ പകർത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഇതുവഴി എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് ചരിത്രമാണ് സൃഷ്ടിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. വിമാനം തന്നെ ചിത്രകലക്കുള്ള ക്യാൻവാസായി മാറിയതോടെ വിമാനത്തിന് ഫ്ലയിങ്ങ് ക്യാൻവാസെന്ന പേരു നൽകി.

    ബിനാലെ മ്യൂറൽ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന തമിഴ്നാട്ടുകാരിയായ ഓഷീൻ ശിവയുടെ ഗ്രാഫിറ്റി പെയിന്‍റിങ്ങാണ് എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസിന്‍റെ പുതിയ ബോയിങ്ങ് വിമാനത്തിലുള്ളത്. രാജാ രവിവർമയുടെ കൃതികൾ, കഥകളി, ഭരതനാട്യം പോലുള്ള ക്ലാസിക്കൽ നൃത്ത രൂപങ്ങൾ, ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വാസ്തുശിൽപവിദ്യ എന്നിവയിൽ നിന്നും പ്രജോതനമുൾക്കൊണ്ടവയാണ് എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസിന്‍റെ വിമാനങ്ങളുടെ വാലറ്റങ്ങളിലെ ഡിസൈനുകൾ. ടെയിൽസ് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ എന്ന പ്രൊജക്ടിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായാണ് ഓരോ വിമാനത്തിന്‍റെയും വാലറ്റം ഒരു പ്രത്യേക കലാരൂപത്തിൽ നിന്നോ നെയ്ത്ത് രീതിയിൽ നിന്നോ പ്രചോദനമുൾക്കൊണ്ട് രൂപകൽപ്പന ചെയ്തത്. എന്നാൽ സാധാരണയിൽ നിന്നും വ്യത്യസ്തമായി ഇതാദ്യമായാണ് ഒരു വിമാനത്തിന്‍റെ മുഴുവൻ ഭാഗവും ആർട്ട് വർക്ക് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. യാത്രക്കാർക്ക് ഒരേ സമയം കൗതുകവും ആകർഷണീയതയും പകരാൻ ഈ ഡിസൈനുകൾക്ക് കഴിയും....

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newskochi binaleaircraftair India ExpressLatest News
    News Summary - Air India Express with Flying Canvas; First colorful aircraft in the country
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X