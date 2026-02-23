Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    23 Feb 2026 11:22 PM IST
    23 Feb 2026 11:30 PM IST

    എ.ഐ ഉച്ചകോടി പ്രതിഷേധം:ഒരു അറസ്റ്റ് കൂടി

    എ.ഐ ഉച്ചകോടി പ്രതിഷേധം:ഒരു അറസ്റ്റ് കൂടി
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​പ​ര​മാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം കു​റ്റ​മോ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യോ ആ​കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്. എ.​ഐ ഇം​പാ​ക്ട് ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ഒ​രു യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നെ കൂ​ടി അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും യൂ​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് അ​ഖി​ലേ​ന്ത്യാ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​നെ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​തി​ന് പി​ന്നാ​ലെ​യാ​ണ് എ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി കെ.​സി. വേ​ണു​ഗോ​പാ​ലും കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് എം.​പി​മാ​രും പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​യി രം​ഗ​ത്തു​വ​ന്ന​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​വ​രു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം ഇ​തോ​ടെ അ​ഞ്ചാ​യി.

