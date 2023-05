#WATCH | Telangana: "We're working to stop love jihad in Assam, and we're also working towards closing down Madrassas in Assam. After I became CM, I closed 600 Madrassas in Assam...I want to tell Owaisi that I will close 300 more Madrassas this year...":Assam CM Himanta Biswa… pic.twitter.com/mPm8c4BKpc