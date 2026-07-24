Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഉത്തരവാദി മോദിയെന്ന്...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 24 July 2026 10:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 July 2026 10:36 PM IST

    ഉത്തരവാദി മോദിയെന്ന് കുറിപ്പെഴുതി തെലങ്കാനയിൽ യുവാവ് ജീവനൊടുക്കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    https://www.madhyamam.com/tags/delhi-protest
    cancel

    ഹൈദരാബാദ്: പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയാണ് തന്റെ മരണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവാദിയെന്ന് കുറിപ്പെഴുതിവെച്ച് തെലങ്കാനയിൽ യുവാവ് ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്തു. രാജന്ന സിർസില്ല ജില്ലയിലെ റച്ചാർല ഗൊല്ലപ്പള്ളി ഗ്രാമത്തിലാണ് പെയിന്റർ ആയ വംശിയെ (25) വീട്ടിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് അമ്മയുമായി വഴക്കുണ്ടായതായും ശേഷം സുഹൃത്തിനൊപ്പം മദ്യപിച്ചിരുന്നതായും പ്രാഥമിക അന്വേഷണത്തിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയതായി പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Telangananarandra modiIndia NewsPolice
    News Summary - A young man in Telangana committed suicide by writing a note saying Modi was responsible
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X