Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightകുപ്‌വാര ജില്ലയിൽ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 9:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 9:14 AM GMT

    കുപ്‌വാര ജില്ലയിൽ സുരക്ഷാ സേനയുമായുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ ഭീകരൻ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Exchange of fire in Kupwara
    cancel

    കുപ്‍വാര: ജമ്മു-കശ്മീരിൽ കുപ്‌വാര ജില്ലയിൽ സുരക്ഷാ സേനയുമായുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ ഭീകരൻ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. വടക്കൻ കശ്മീർ ജില്ലയിലെ ലോലാബിലെ മാർഗി മേഖലയിൽ ഭീകരരുടെ സാന്നിധ്യമുണ്ടെന്ന രഹസ്യാന്വേഷണ റിപ്പോർട്ടിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ സുരക്ഷാ സേന തിരച്ചിൽ ആരംഭിച്ചതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ തുടങ്ങിയത്.

    ഓപ്പറേഷൻ വിജയകരമായി പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയതായും ഒരു ഭീകരനെ വധിച്ചതായും സൈന്യം പറഞ്ഞു. ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ നടന്ന സ്ഥലത്ത് നിന്ന് ഒരു എ.കെ റൈഫിൾ, രണ്ട് ഹാൻഡ് ഗ്രനേഡുകൾ എന്നിവ കണ്ടെടുത്തു. തിരച്ചിൽ തുടരുകയാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Terrorist AttackJammu and Kashmir
    News Summary - A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick