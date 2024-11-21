Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 5:31 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 5:31 PM GMT

    ബി​റ്റ്​​കോ​യി​ൻ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്​ ആ​രോ​പ​ണം: സുപ്രിയയും പടോലെയും പരാതി നൽകി

    മും​ബൈ: വോ​ട്ടെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന്​ തൊ​ട്ടു​മു​മ്പു​ണ്ടാ​യ ബി​റ്റ്​​കോ​യി​ൻ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്​ കേ​സു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ എ​ൻ.​സി.​പി-​എ​സ്.​പി വ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും ശ​ര​ദ്​ പ​വാ​റി​ന്റെ മ​ക​ളു​മാ​യ സു​പ്രി​യ സു​ലെ​യും കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്​ മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ൻ നാ​ന പ​ടോ​ലെ​യും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്​ ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്​ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി. മു​ൻ ഐ.​പി.​എ​സ്​ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ൻ രാ​വീ​ന്ദ്ര നാ​ഥ്​ പാ​ട്ടീ​ലാ​ണ്​ ഇ​രു​വ​ർ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​മു​ന്ന​യി​ച്ച​ത്.

    2018 ലെ ​ബി​റ്റ്​​കോ​യി​ൻ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്​ കേ​സി​ലെ പ​ണം തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്​ ഫ​ണ്ടി​നാ​യി ദു​രു​പ​യോ​ഗം ചെ​യ്തെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ആ​രോ​പ​ണം.

    TAGS:Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
    News Summary - A 2018 bitcoin fraud rocks Maharashtra polls; Supriya Sule, Nana Patole complain to Election Commission
