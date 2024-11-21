Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Nov 2024
21 Nov 2024
ബിറ്റ്കോയിൻ തട്ടിപ്പ് ആരോപണം: സുപ്രിയയും പടോലെയും പരാതി നൽകിtext_fields
News Summary - A 2018 bitcoin fraud rocks Maharashtra polls; Supriya Sule, Nana Patole complain to Election Commission
മുംബൈ: വോട്ടെടുപ്പിന് തൊട്ടുമുമ്പുണ്ടായ ബിറ്റ്കോയിൻ തട്ടിപ്പ് കേസുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ആരോപണത്തിനെതിരെ എൻ.സി.പി-എസ്.പി വർക്കിങ് പ്രസിഡന്റും ശരദ് പവാറിന്റെ മകളുമായ സുപ്രിയ സുലെയും കോൺഗ്രസ് മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര അധ്യക്ഷൻ നാന പടോലെയും തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷന് പരാതി നൽകി. മുൻ ഐ.പി.എസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ രാവീന്ദ്ര നാഥ് പാട്ടീലാണ് ഇരുവർക്കുമെതിരെ ആരോപണമുന്നയിച്ചത്.
2018 ലെ ബിറ്റ്കോയിൻ തട്ടിപ്പ് കേസിലെ പണം തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഫണ്ടിനായി ദുരുപയോഗം ചെയ്തെന്നാണ് ആരോപണം.
