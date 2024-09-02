Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 4:48 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 4:48 PM GMT

    വിചാരണ കാത്ത് സി.ബി.ഐ അന്വേഷിച്ച 6,900 അഴിമതി കേസുകൾ

    വിചാരണ കാത്ത് സി.ബി.ഐ അന്വേഷിച്ച 6,900 അഴിമതി കേസുകൾ
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: സി.​ബി.​ഐ അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ച്ച 6,903 അ​ഴി​മ​തി കേ​സു​ക​ൾ വി​ചാ​ര​ണ കാ​ത്തു​ക​ഴി​യു​ന്നു. ഇ​തി​ൽ 361 കേ​സു​ക​ൾ 20 വ​ർ​ഷം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​വ​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും കേ​ന്ദ്ര വി​ജി​ല​ൻ​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്റെ (സി.​വി.​സി) വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. ഇ​തു​കൂ​ടാ​തെ 658 കേ​സു​ക​ൾ സി.​ബി.​ഐ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. ഇ​തി​ൽ 48 എ​ണ്ണം അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​ർ​ഷം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു. അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​വ​യി​ൽ 1,379 കേ​സു​ക​ൾ മൂ​ന്നു വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ താ​ഴെ​യും 875 എ​ണ്ണം മൂ​ന്നു വ​ർ​ഷം മു​ത​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​ർ​ഷം വ​രെ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​വ​യു​മാ​ണ്. 2,100 കേ​സു​ക​ൾ 10 മു​ത​ൽ 20 വ​ർ​ഷം വ​രെ വി​ചാ​ര​ണ കാ​ത്തു​ക​ഴി​യു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:CBI
    News Summary - 6900 corruption cases investigated by CBI await trial
