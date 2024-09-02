വിചാരണ കാത്ത് സി.ബി.ഐ അന്വേഷിച്ച 6,900 അഴിമതി കേസുകൾ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 2 Sep 2024 4:48 PM GMT
Updated On 2 Sep 2024 4:48 PM GMT
വിചാരണ കാത്ത് സി.ബി.ഐ അന്വേഷിച്ച 6,900 അഴിമതി കേസുകൾtext_fields
News Summary - 6900 corruption cases investigated by CBI await trial
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: സി.ബി.ഐ അന്വേഷിച്ച 6,903 അഴിമതി കേസുകൾ വിചാരണ കാത്തുകഴിയുന്നു. ഇതിൽ 361 കേസുകൾ 20 വർഷം കഴിഞ്ഞവയാണെന്നും കേന്ദ്ര വിജിലൻസ് കമീഷന്റെ (സി.വി.സി) വാർഷിക റിപ്പോർട്ടിൽ പറയുന്നു. ഇതുകൂടാതെ 658 കേസുകൾ സി.ബി.ഐ അന്വേഷണം പൂർത്തിയായിട്ടില്ല. ഇതിൽ 48 എണ്ണം അഞ്ചുവർഷം കഴിഞ്ഞു. അന്വേഷണം പൂർത്തിയായവയിൽ 1,379 കേസുകൾ മൂന്നു വർഷത്തിൽ താഴെയും 875 എണ്ണം മൂന്നു വർഷം മുതൽ അഞ്ചുവർഷം വരെ കഴിഞ്ഞവയുമാണ്. 2,100 കേസുകൾ 10 മുതൽ 20 വർഷം വരെ വിചാരണ കാത്തുകഴിയുകയാണ്.
