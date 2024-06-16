Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightബിഹാറിൽ ഗംഗാനദിയിൽ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 4:49 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 4:49 PM GMT

    ബിഹാറിൽ ഗംഗാനദിയിൽ ബോട്ടുമറിഞ്ഞ് ആറുപേരെ കാണാതായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബിഹാറിൽ ഗംഗാനദിയിൽ ബോട്ടുമറിഞ്ഞ് ആറുപേരെ കാണാതായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കാണാതായവർക്കുവേണ്ടി തിരച്ചിൽ നടക്കുന്നു

    പ​ട്ന: ഗം​ഗ​യി​ൽ യാ​ത്രാ​ബോ​ട്ട് മ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ആ​റു പേ​രെ കാ​ണാ​താ​യി. പ​ട്ന​യി​ലെ ബാ​ർ​ഹ് സ​ബ് ഡി​വി​ഷ​നി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 9.15നാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. 17 പേ​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ബോ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​വ​രി​ലേ​റെ​യും ഒ​രു കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​രാ​ണ്. 11 പേ​ർ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BiharBoat Accident
    News Summary - 6 missing after boat capsizes in Ganga River in Bihar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick