Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 7:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 7:37 AM IST

    റഷ്യൻ മെഡിക്കൽ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയിൽ കൗമാരക്കാരന്‍റെ കുത്തേറ്റ് നാല് ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    റഷ്യൻ മെഡിക്കൽ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയിൽ കൗമാരക്കാരന്‍റെ കുത്തേറ്റ് നാല് ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    മോസ്കോ: റഷ്യയിലെ മെഡിക്കൽ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയിൽ പതിനഞ്ച്കാരന്‍റെ കുത്തേറ്റ് നാല് ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്കും രണ്ട് പൊലീസുകാർക്കും ഉൾപ്പെടെ നിരവധിപേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്. ബഷ്കോർട്ടോസാൻ റിപ്പബ്ലിക്കിലെ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയുടെ വിദേശ വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ ഹോസ്റ്റലിലാണ് ആക്രമണം ഉണ്ടായത്.

    ആക്രമിയെ പിടികൂടുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് പൊലീസുകാർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റത്. ഇതിനിടെ സ്വയം കുത്തി പരിക്കേൽപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. പരിക്കേറ്റ 15കാരൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലാണ്.

