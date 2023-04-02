Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightബസ് മറിഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈവർ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2023 10:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2023 10:00 AM GMT

    ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈവർ ഉൾപ്പെടെ 22 പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    masoori
    cancel

    ഡെറാഡൂൺ: മസൂറി-ഡെറാഡൂൺ റോഡിലെ കുഴിയിലേക്ക് ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞ് ബസ് ഡ്രൈവർ ഉൾപ്പെടെ 22 പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഇൻഡോ-ടിബറ്റൻ ബോർഡർ പൊലീസിന്റെ (ഐ.ടി.ബി.പി) സഹായത്തോടെ പരിക്കേറ്റവരെയെല്ലാം രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ച് ചികിത്സ നൽകിയതായി മസൂറി പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

    മൂന്ന് യാത്രക്കാരുടെ നില അതീവ ഗുരുതരമാണെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തിൽ അന്വേഷണം തുടരുകയാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:bus overturned injured 
    News Summary - 22 people including the bus driver were injured when the bus overturned
    Similar News
    OTHER STORIES
    Next Story
    X
    X