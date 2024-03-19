Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2024 4:55 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2024 4:55 PM GMT

    ഛത്തിസ്ഗഢിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ; മാവോവാദി കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

    2 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh
    ദ​ന്തേ​വാ​ഡ: ഛത്തി​സ്ഗ​ഢി​ലെ ദ​ന്തേ​വാ​ഡ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന​യു​മാ​യു​ള്ള ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ മാ​വോ​വാ​ദി കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. കി​ര​ണ്ടു​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ പു​റ​ങ്കെ​ൽ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള വ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന​യു​ടെ സം​യു​ക്ത സം​ഘം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ മാ​വോ​വാ​ദി പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക്കി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    മാ​വോ​വാ​ദി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​വും ആ​യു​ധ​വും സ്‌​ഫോ​ട​ക വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Maoistschhattisgarh news
