Madhyamam
    2 Feb 2026 8:43 AM IST
    2 Feb 2026 8:43 AM IST

    മൊമോസ് ആസക്തിയിൽ 14കാരൻ സ്വന്തം വീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് മോഷ്ടിച്ചത് ലക്ഷങ്ങളുടെ ആഭരണങ്ങൾ

    മൊമോസ് ആസക്തിയിൽ 14കാരൻ സ്വന്തം വീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് മോഷ്ടിച്ചത് ലക്ഷങ്ങളുടെ ആഭരണങ്ങൾ
    കാൺപൂർ: മൊമോസിനോടുള്ള ആസക്തി മൂലം സ്വന്തം വീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് ലക്ഷങ്ങൾ വിലയുള്ള ആഭരങ്ങൾ കവർന്ന് 14 കാരൻ. ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിലാണ് സംഭവം. മൊമോസ് കഴിക്കുന്നതിനായി ഓരോ തവണയും വീട്ടുകാരറിയാതെ ആഭരണങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ച് കടക്കാരന് നൽകി വരുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ആഭരണങ്ങളിൽ പലതും നഷ്ടമായെന്ന് വീട്ടുകാർ ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചതോടെയാണ് സംഭവം പുറത്ത് വരുന്നത്. നിലവിൽ സ്വർണം കൈക്കലാക്കിയ മൊമോസ് കച്ചവടക്കാരനായി അന്വേഷണം നടത്തി വരികയാണ് പൊലീസ്.

