മൊമോസ് ആസക്തിയിൽ 14കാരൻ സ്വന്തം വീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് മോഷ്ടിച്ചത് ലക്ഷങ്ങളുടെ ആഭരണങ്ങൾ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 Feb 2026 8:43 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Feb 2026 8:43 AM IST
മൊമോസ് ആസക്തിയിൽ 14കാരൻ സ്വന്തം വീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് മോഷ്ടിച്ചത് ലക്ഷങ്ങളുടെ ആഭരണങ്ങൾtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 14-year-old steals jewellery worth lakhs from his own house due to momos addiction
Listen to this Article
കാൺപൂർ: മൊമോസിനോടുള്ള ആസക്തി മൂലം സ്വന്തം വീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് ലക്ഷങ്ങൾ വിലയുള്ള ആഭരങ്ങൾ കവർന്ന് 14 കാരൻ. ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിലാണ് സംഭവം. മൊമോസ് കഴിക്കുന്നതിനായി ഓരോ തവണയും വീട്ടുകാരറിയാതെ ആഭരണങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ച് കടക്കാരന് നൽകി വരുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.
കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ആഭരണങ്ങളിൽ പലതും നഷ്ടമായെന്ന് വീട്ടുകാർ ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചതോടെയാണ് സംഭവം പുറത്ത് വരുന്നത്. നിലവിൽ സ്വർണം കൈക്കലാക്കിയ മൊമോസ് കച്ചവടക്കാരനായി അന്വേഷണം നടത്തി വരികയാണ് പൊലീസ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story