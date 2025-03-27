Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    27 March 2025 10:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    27 March 2025 10:27 PM IST

    11 ഇന്ത്യൻ മത്സ്യ തൊഴിലാളികൾ ശ്രീലങ്കയിൽ പിടിയിൽ

    11 ഇന്ത്യൻ മത്സ്യ തൊഴിലാളികൾ ശ്രീലങ്കയിൽ പിടിയിൽ
    കൊ​ളം​ബോ: അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി സ​മു​ദ്രാ​തി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ൽ ക​ട​ന്നെ​ന്ന് ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ച് 11 ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ ശ്രീ​ല​ങ്ക​ൻ നാ​വി​ക​സേ​ന അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന ബോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​യും നാ​വി​ക​സേ​ന പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    നെ​ടും​തീ​വ് ദ്വീ​പി​ന്റെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ തീ​ര​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​നി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. കാ​ങ്കേ​ശു​റൈ തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്ത് എ​ത്തി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം ഇ​വ​രെ മൈ​ലാ​ടി ഫി​ഷ​റീ​സ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്​​പെ​ക്ട​ർ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​താ​യും നാ​വി​ക​സേ​ന വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:sreelankaIndian fishermen
