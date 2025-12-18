ടോൾ പ്ലാസയിൽ ഇനി കാത്തിരിക്കേണ്ടിവരില്ല; പുതിയ സംവിധാനം 2026 അവസാനത്തോടെ പൂർത്തിയാകും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Dec 2025 6:21 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Dec 2025 6:21 AM IST
ടോൾ പ്ലാസയിൽ ഇനി കാത്തിരിക്കേണ്ടിവരില്ല; പുതിയ സംവിധാനം 2026 അവസാനത്തോടെ പൂർത്തിയാകുംtext_fields
News Summary - No more waiting at toll plazas; new system to be completed by end of 2026
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: മൾട്ടി-ലെയ്ൻ ഫ്രീ ഫ്ലോ (എം.എൽ.എഫ്.എഫ്) ടോൾ സംവിധാനവും നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി (എ.ഐ) അധിഷ്ഠിത ഹൈവേ മാനേജ്മെന്റും രാജ്യവ്യാപകമാവുന്നതോടെ യാത്രക്കാർക്ക് ഇനി ടോൾ പ്ലാസകളിൽ കാത്തിരിക്കേണ്ടിവരില്ലെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര റോഡ് ഗതാഗത മന്ത്രി നിതിൻ ഗഡ്കരി രാജ്യസഭയെ അറിയിച്ചു. പുതിയ സംവിധാനം 2026 അവസാനത്തോടെ പൂർത്തിയാകുമെന്നും എം.എൽ.എഫ്.എഫ് വന്നതോടെ കാറുകൾക്ക് നിലവിൽ മണിക്കൂറിൽ പരമാവധി 80 കിലോമീറ്റർ വേഗതയിൽ ടോൾ കടക്കാൻ കഴിയുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
