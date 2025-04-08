ഇഷ്ടനമ്പറിന്​ 46.24 ലക്ഷം; സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത് കൊച്ചിയിലെ ലംബോർഗിനി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 April 2025 12:40 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 April 2025 12:40 AM IST
ഇഷ്ടനമ്പറിന് 46.24 ലക്ഷം; സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത് കൊച്ചിയിലെ ലംബോർഗിനിtext_fields
News Summary - Fancy number fetches ₹45.99 lakh in Ernakulam RTO auction lamborghini
കാക്കനാട്: ഇഷ്ടവാഹനത്തിന് ഭാഗ്യനമ്പർ ലഭിക്കാൻ ഉടമ ചെലവഴിച്ചത് അരക്കോടിയോളം രൂപ. കൊച്ചി ഇൻഫോപാർക്കിലെ സോഫ്റ്റ് വെയർ കമ്പനിയായ ലിറ്റ്മസ് 7 സിസ്റ്റം കൺസൾട്ടിങ് എന്ന കമ്പനിയാണ് 46, 24,000 രൂപ ലേലത്തുക നൽകി പുതിയ ലംബോർഗിനിക്ക് കെ.എൽ 07 ഡി.ജി 0007 എന്ന നമ്പർ സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. ലേലംവിളിയിൽ നാലുപേർ പങ്കെടുത്തെങ്കിലും ലംബോർഗിനിക്കാണ് നമ്പർ ലഭിച്ചത്.
