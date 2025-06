According to documents accessed by https://t.co/NgwuzeVb9N, Electric vehicle giant Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd has leased two large ground-floor units at Lodha Logistics Park in Kurla West, Mumbai, as it ramps up its operations in India.

.

.

.

.

.#CREMatrix #TeslaIndia pic.twitter.com/rWSsVhnSyU