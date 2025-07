ഒട്ടനവധി ഫീച്ചറുകളുമായി പുതിയ 'ബജാജ് ഡോമിനാർ'; യാത്ര ഇനി കൂടുതൽ സുരക്ഷിതം

Bajaj has updated the Dominar range for the 2025 model year. Key details:



➡️Prices: Rs 2.39 lakh (400) and Rs 1.92 lakh (250)

➡️ New LCD cluster

➡️Ride-by-wire with four selectable ride modes on the Dominar 400

➡️Four ABS modes on the Dominar 250

➡️Redesigned handlebar pic.twitter.com/UiRFOpBdG1