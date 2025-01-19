Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മലപ്പുറത്ത് ഓടിക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്ന ഓട്ടോ പൂർണ്ണമായും കത്തി നശിച്ചു; ഇറങ്ങിയോടി ഡ്രൈവറും യാത്രക്കാരും

    മലപ്പുറത്ത് ഓടിക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്ന ഓട്ടോ പൂർണ്ണമായും കത്തി നശിച്ചു; ഇറങ്ങിയോടി ഡ്രൈവറും യാത്രക്കാരും
    മലപ്പുറം: തവനൂർ പോത്തനൂരിൽ ഓടിക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്ന ഓട്ടോ കത്തി നശിച്ചു. പൊന്നാനി - കുറ്റിപ്പുറം ദേശീയ പാതയിലാണ് സംഭവം. യാത്രക്കിടെ ഓട്ടോയിൽ നിന്ന് പുക ഉയരുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇത് കണ്ടതോടെ ഡ്രൈവറും യാത്രക്കാരും ഓട്ടോയിൽ നിന്ന് ഇറങ്ങി ഓടുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ഓട്ടോ പൂർണമായും കത്തി നശിച്ചു. വിവരം നാട്ടുകാർ അഗ്നി രക്ഷസേനയെ അറിയിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. പൊന്നാനിയിൽ നിന്ന് അഗ്നി രക്ഷാസേനയെത്തി തീ അണച്ചു.



    TAGS:Autorikshawfire
    News Summary - Autorikshaw running on Malappuram was completely burnt down; The driver and passengers ran out
