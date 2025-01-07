Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    7 Jan 2025 10:39 PM IST
    7 Jan 2025 10:39 PM IST

    ര​ണ്ട് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​കൂ​ടി എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​പി.​വി; ഇ​തോ​ടെ രോ​ഗം ബാ​ധി​ച്ച​വ​രു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം ഏ​ഴാ​യി

    നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണം ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം
    Human Metapneumovirus
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ര​ണ്ട് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ കൂ​ടി ഹ്യൂ​മ​ൻ മെ​റ്റ​ന്യൂ​മോ വൈ​റ​സ് (എ​ച്ച്.​എം.​പി.​വി) സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തോ​ടെ രോ​ഗം ബാ​ധി​ച്ച​വ​രു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം ഏ​ഴാ​യി.

    പു​തി​യ വൈ​റ​സി​​ന്റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ശ്വാ​സ​കോ​ശ സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ അ​സു​ഖ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വ്യാ​പ​നം നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നും ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കാ​നും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് കേ​ന്ദ്രം നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി.

    മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​യി​ലെ നാ​ഗ്പൂ​രി​ലാ​ണ് ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ര​ണ്ട് കേ​സു​ക​ൾ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഏ​ഴ്, 13 വ​യ​സ്സ് പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ജ​നു​വ​രി മൂ​ന്നി​നാ​ണ് ല​ക്ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:childrenHuman metapneumovirusHMPV
