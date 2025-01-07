Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
രണ്ട് കുട്ടികൾക്കുകൂടി എച്ച്.എം.പി.വി; ഇതോടെ രോഗം ബാധിച്ചവരുടെ എണ്ണം ഏഴായിtext_fields
News Summary - HMPV with two children; With this, the number of the disease has increased to seven
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: രാജ്യത്ത് രണ്ട് കുട്ടികൾക്കു കൂടി ഹ്യൂമൻ മെറ്റന്യൂമോ വൈറസ് (എച്ച്.എം.പി.വി) സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. ഇതോടെ രോഗം ബാധിച്ചവരുടെ എണ്ണം ഏഴായി.
പുതിയ വൈറസിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ശ്വാസകോശ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖങ്ങളുടെ വ്യാപനം നിരീക്ഷിക്കാനും ബോധവത്കരണം ശക്തമാക്കാനും സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങൾക്ക് കേന്ദ്രം നിർദേശം നൽകി.
മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ നാഗ്പൂരിലാണ് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രണ്ട് കേസുകൾ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തത്. ഏഴ്, 13 വയസ്സ് പ്രായമുള്ള കുട്ടികളെ ജനുവരി മൂന്നിനാണ് ലക്ഷണങ്ങളോടെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്.
