Madhyamam
    Health & Fitness
    Posted On
    16 Oct 2025 2:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 2:09 PM IST

    സ്ത​നാ​ർ​ബു​ദ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം; ന​സീം ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് കെ​യ​ർ വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ൺ നാ​ളെ

    സ്ത​നാ​ർ​ബു​ദ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം; ന​സീം ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് കെ​യ​ർ വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ൺ നാ​ളെ
    ക്യു.​ആ​ർ കോ​ഡ് സ്കാ​ൻ ചെയ്ത രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം

    Listen to this Article

    ദോ​ഹ: സ്ത​നാ​ർ​ബു​ദ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​സീം ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് കെ​യ​ർ വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ൺ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 17ന് ​ആ​സ്പ​യ​ർ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ലെ ഷു​ഗ​ർ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ്പൈ​സ് റെ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ന് സ​മീ​പം രാ​വി​ലെ ആ​റു മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​മ്പ​തു വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ൺ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ണി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ക്യു.​ആ​ർ കോ​ഡ് സ്കാ​ൻ ചെ​യ്തോ 44111133 എ​ന്ന ഫോ​ൺ ന​മ്പ​റി​ലൂ​ടേ​യോ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​ണം.

