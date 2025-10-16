Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 Oct 2025 2:09 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Oct 2025 2:09 PM IST
സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവത്കരണം; നസീം ഹെൽത്ത് കെയർ വാക്കത്തൺ നാളെtext_fields
News Summary - Breast Cancer Awareness; Naseem Healthcare Walkathon
ദോഹ: സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവത്കരണ ശ്രമങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി നസീം ഹെൽത്ത് കെയർ വാക്കത്തൺ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഒക്ടോബർ 17ന് ആസ്പയർ പാർക്കിലെ ഷുഗർ ആൻഡ് സ്പൈസ് റെസ്റ്റാറന്റിന് സമീപം രാവിലെ ആറു മുതൽ ഒമ്പതു വരെ നടക്കുന്ന വാക്കത്തൺ എല്ലാവർക്കും പങ്കെടുക്കാവുന്നതാണ്. വാക്കത്തണിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവർ നൽകിയിട്ടുള്ള ക്യു.ആർ കോഡ് സ്കാൻ ചെയ്തോ 44111133 എന്ന ഫോൺ നമ്പറിലൂടേയോ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യണം.
