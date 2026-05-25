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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightയുവതിയുടെ മരണം:...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 25 May 2026 8:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 May 2026 8:07 AM IST

    യുവതിയുടെ മരണം: അന്വേഷണം വേഗത്തിൽ

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    യുവതിയുടെ മരണം: അന്വേഷണം വേഗത്തിൽ
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    ഷാർജ: കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്ന്​ കുഞ്ഞിനെ വലിച്ചെറിഞ്ഞ്​ യുവതി ചാടിമരിച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ ഭർത്താവിനെ ഷാർജ പൊലീസ്​ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്തു. മലയാളി യുവതിയേയും കുഞ്ഞിനേയുമാണ്​മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്​.

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    TAGS:gulfnewsUAEgulfnewsmalayalam
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