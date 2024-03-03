Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 3 March 2024 2:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 March 2024 2:45 AM GMT

    ഷാർജയിൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റ​ യുവാവ്​ മരിച്ചു

    basith
    തൊ​ഴു​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ബാ​സിത്ത്

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ വീ​ണ്​ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ്​ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രു​ന്ന യു​വാ​വ്​ മ​രി​ച്ചു. വ​ടു​ക്കേ​ക്കാ​ട് ക​ല്ല​ർ വ​ട്ടം​പാ​ടം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി തൊ​ഴു​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ബാ​സി​ത്താ​ണ് (34) ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പ്​ ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ലെ താ​മ​സ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ്​ വീ​ണ​ത്. ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ബാ​സി​ത്ത്​ ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​ൻ ശൈ​ഖ്​ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സി​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ കൊ​ണ്ടു പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ ശ​രി​യാ​ക്കി​വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:UAE Newsdeath newsexpatriate death
    News Summary - young man died after falling from a building in Sharjah
