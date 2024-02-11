Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Feb 2024 2:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Feb 2024 2:38 AM GMT

    ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​താ​വി​ന്റെ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്ക് നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ യു​വാ​വ് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ൽ​ത്താ​ഫ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ൽ​ത്താ​ഫ്

    ദുബൈ: അ​സു​ഖ ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യ പി​താ​വി​നെ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച ഉ​ട​ൻ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​യ്ക്ക് പ​ന്ത്ര​ണ്ട​ര​യോ​ടെ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഫാ​ദ​ർ​മു​ള്ളേ​ഴ്സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ വ​ച്ചാ​ണ് കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് വ​ലി​യ​പ​റ​മ്പ് പ​ന്ത്ര​ണ്ടി​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ൽ​ത്താ​ഫ് (26) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടോ​ടെ നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കും. ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പാ​ണ് യു​വാ​വ് ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നും നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. എം.​കെ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി​ന്റെ​യും നൂ​റു​ജ​ഹാ​ന്റെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ഷ​ബാ​ന, അ​ഫ്സാ​ന, മ​റി​യം​ബി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE Newsdeath newsexpatriate
    News Summary - young man came from Dubai for his father's treatment collapsed and died
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X