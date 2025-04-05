Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 5 April 2025 9:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 April 2025 9:07 AM IST

    വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    ജോ​ൺ ഷാ​രി, ല​ക്ഷ്മി ലാ​ൽ, സു​ധീ​ർ പൊ​യ്യാ​ര

    ദു​ബൈ: വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ദു​ബൈ പ്രൊ​വി​ൻ​സ് അ​ടു​ത്ത ര​ണ്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ജോ​ൺ ഷാ​രി​യാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്.

    സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യി ല​ക്ഷ്മി ലാ​ൽ, ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി വി.​എ​സ്. ബി​ജു​കു​മാ​ർ, ട്ര​ഷ​റാ​യി സു​ധീ​ർ പൊ​യ്യാ​ര എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.ഏ​ഷ്യാ​ന ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്.

    TAGS:UAE Newsworld malayali council
    News Summary - world malayali council administration
