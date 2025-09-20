Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Sept 2025 6:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Sept 2025 6:45 AM IST

    ഗ്യാ​സ്​ സി​ലി​ണ്ട​ര്‍ പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ച് ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    Listen to this Article

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: ഗ്യാ​സ് സി​ലി​ണ്ട​ര്‍ പൊ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​റി​ച്ച് ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ​ടെ വീ​ട്ടു​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​യെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. റാ​ക് വാ​ദി എ​സ്ഫി​ത​യി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    സ്ഫോ​ട​ന​ത്ത​ത്തെു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് വീ​ടി​ന് കേ​ടു​പാ​ട് സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു. പാ​ച​ക​വാ​ത​ക സി​ലി​ണ്ട​റി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഹോ​സ് എ​ലി ക​ടി​ച്ചു കീ​റി​യ​താ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ട​യാ​ക്കി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf NewsWorker injuredgas cylinder explosion
    News Summary - Worker injured in gas cylinder explosion
