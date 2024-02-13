Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Feb 2024 3:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2024 3:09 AM GMT

    ദു​ബൈ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ഇ​ന്നും വ​ർ​ക്ക്​ ഫ്രം ​ഹോം

    ദു​ബൈ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ഇ​ന്നും വ​ർ​ക്ക്​ ഫ്രം ​ഹോം
    ശ​ക്​​ത​മാ​യ മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക്​ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ദു​ബൈ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​

    ദു​ബൈ: മ​ഴ ശ​ക്​​ത​മാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്​​ച​യും വ​ർ​ക്ക്​ ഫ്രം ​ഹോം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച്​ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ. ദു​ബൈ കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി​യും എ​ക്​​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ്​ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നു​മാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ്​ ഹം​ദാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ റാ​ശി​ദ്​ ആ​ൽ മ​ക്​​തൂം ആ​ണ്​ ഇ​തു സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. ജോ​ലി സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മു​ള്ള ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ​ക്ക്​ ഇ​ത്​ ബാ​ധ​ക​മ​ല്ല.

    TAGS:RainWork From HomeGovernment Institutions
