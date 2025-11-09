Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 8:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 8:48 AM IST

    ‘ദേ​ശാ​ന്ത​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ വി​സ്മ​യ​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ൾ’ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    ‘ദേ​ശാ​ന്ത​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ വി​സ്മ​യ​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ൾ’ ഷാ​ർ​ജ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര

    പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള​യി​ൽ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: 44ാമ​ത് ഷാ​ർ​ജ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള​യി​ൽ പി.​ടി. യൂ​നു​സ് എ​ഴു​തി​യ ‘ദേ​ശാ​ന്ത​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ വി​സ്മ​യ​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ൾ’ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​രി കെ.​പി. സു​ധീ​ര എം.​എ. സു​ഹൈ​ലി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ചി​ര​ന്ത​ന ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ പു​ന്ന​ക്ക​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഡോ. ​പി.​കെ. പോ​ക്ക​ർ, അ​ബ്ദു ശി​വ​പു​രം, എം.​സി.​എ. നാ​സ​ർ, അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ശ​രീ​ഫ്, ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​കാ​ര​ൻ പി.​ടി. യൂ​നു​സ്, ബ​ഷീ​ർ തി​ക്കോ​ടി, ര​മേ​ശ് പെ​രു​മ്പി​ലാ​വ്, സ​ലീം അ​യ്യ​നേ​ത്ത്, ഡോ. ​മു​നീ​ബ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി, മു​നാ​ശ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി, സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് കു​റ്റി​ക്കാ​ട്ടൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - ‘Wonderful Views of the World’ published
