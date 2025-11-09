Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
9 Nov 2025 8:48 AM IST
9 Nov 2025 8:48 AM IST
‘ദേശാന്തരങ്ങളിലെ വിസ്മയക്കാഴ്ചകൾ’ പ്രകാശനംtext_fields
News Summary - ‘Wonderful Views of the World’ published
ഷാർജ: 44ാമത് ഷാർജ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുസ്തകമേളയിൽ പി.ടി. യൂനുസ് എഴുതിയ ‘ദേശാന്തരങ്ങളിലെ വിസ്മയക്കാഴ്ചകൾ’ എഴുത്തുകാരി കെ.പി. സുധീര എം.എ. സുഹൈലിന് നൽകി പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു.
ചിരന്തന ചെയർമാൻ പുന്നക്കൻ മുഹമ്മദലി അധ്യക്ഷതവഹിച്ചു. ഡോ. പി.കെ. പോക്കർ, അബ്ദു ശിവപുരം, എം.സി.എ. നാസർ, അഹമ്മദ് ശരീഫ്, ഗ്രന്ഥകാരൻ പി.ടി. യൂനുസ്, ബഷീർ തിക്കോടി, രമേശ് പെരുമ്പിലാവ്, സലീം അയ്യനേത്ത്, ഡോ. മുനീബ് മുഹമ്മദലി, മുനാശ് മുഹമ്മദലി, സിദ്ദീഖ് കുറ്റിക്കാട്ടൂർ എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.
