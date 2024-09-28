Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 2:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 2:09 AM GMT

    വീ​കെ​യ​ർ ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ​ൻ ക​പ്പ് പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: വീ​കെ​യ​ർ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ​ൻ ക​പ്പ് ഫു​ട്‌​ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ന്‍റെ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം അ​ഡ്വ. ജെ​ബി മേ​ത്ത​ർ എം.​പി നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ വീ​കെ​യ​ർ യു.​എ.​ഇ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ബൈ​ജു ബേ​ബി, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ മാ​ത്യൂ​സ് ജോ​ർ​ജ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം ഫു​ട്‌​ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ കൂ​ടി അ​ണി​യി​ച്ചൊ​രു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് വീ​കെ​യ​ർ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി.

    TAGS:UAE News
    News Summary - WeCare Golden Cup Poster Released
