Posted Ondate_range 9 Jun 2025 6:19 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Jun 2025 6:19 AM IST
വയനാട് സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Wayanad native dies in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: വയനാട് സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മാനന്തവാടി പനമരം നടവയൽ കീടക്കാട്ട് നാഫിഹ് റഹ്മാൻ (29) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അബൂദബി വൈ ടവറിലെ ലുലു പ്രൈവറ്റ് ലേബൽ ഡിപ്പാർട്മെന്റ് ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്. കീടക്കാട്ട് അബ്ദുൽ റഹ്മാൻ -സുബൈദ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഇർഫാന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഫാസിൽ, ഫിദ റഹ്മാൻ. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.
