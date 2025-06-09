Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightവ​യ​നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jun 2025 6:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jun 2025 6:19 AM IST

    വ​യ​നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    nafih rahman
    cancel
    camera_alt

    നാ​ഫി​ഹ്​ റഹ്മാ​ൻ

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: വ​യ​നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മാ​ന​ന്ത​വാ​ടി പ​ന​മ​രം ന​ട​വ​യ​ൽ കീ​ട​ക്കാ​ട്ട് നാ​ഫി​ഹ് റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ (29) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി വൈ ​ട​വ​റി​ലെ ലു​ലു പ്രൈ​വ​റ്റ് ലേ​ബ​ൽ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റ് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണ്. കീ​ട​ക്കാ​ട്ട് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ -സു​ബൈ​ദ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഇ​ർ​ഫാ​ന. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ഫാ​സി​ൽ, ഫി​ദ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death NewsUAE NewsGulf NewsWayanad native deathgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Wayanad native dies in Abu Dhabi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X