Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    21 Feb 2025 9:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2025 9:16 AM IST

    വയനാട് മുസ്‍ലിം ഓർഫനേജ് കൺവെൻഷൻ ഇന്ന്​

    വയനാട് മുസ്‍ലിം ഓർഫനേജ് കൺവെൻഷൻ ഇന്ന്​
    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: വ​യ​നാ​ട് മു​സ്‍ലിം ഓ​ർ​ഫ​നേ​ജ് ഷാ​ർ​ജ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​നും മു​ൻ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എം.​എ. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ജ​മാ​ൽ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​വും വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് എ​ട്ടു​മ​ണി​ക്ക് ഷാ​ർ​ജ റോ​ള​യി​ലു​ള്ള അ​ൽ ഖാ​സി റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റ്​ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ചേ​രു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Gulf News, Convention, Wayanad Muslim Orphanage
    News Summary - Wayanad Muslim Orphanage Convention today
