Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightവേ​വ്‌​സ് വോ​ളി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Nov 2025 6:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Nov 2025 6:29 AM IST

    വേ​വ്‌​സ് വോ​ളി ടൂ​ര്‍ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ഡി​സം​ബ​ര്‍ ആ​റ്,ഏ​ഴ് തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ല്‍

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വേ​വ്‌​സ് വോ​ളി ടൂ​ര്‍ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ഡി​സം​ബ​ര്‍ ആ​റ്,ഏ​ഴ് തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ല്‍
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ദു​ബൈ: വാ​സ​ല്‍ വി​ല്ലേ​ജ് ഖി​സൈ​സ് ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ വേ​വ്‌​സി​ന്‍റെ നാ​ലാ​മ​ത് വോ​ളി​ബാ​ള്‍ ടൂ​ര്‍ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ അ​ടു​ത്ത​മാ​സം ആ​റ്, ഏ​ഴ് തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ദു​ബൈ ഫ്ര​ഞ്ച് ഇ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍നാ​ഷ​ന​ല്‍ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ലെ ഇ​ന്‍ഡോ​ര്‍ സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ടൂ​ര്‍ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്. ഈ ​വ​ര്‍ഷം പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ​യും വ​നി​ത​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ആ​റ് ടീ​മു​ക​ള്‍ ത​മ്മി​ല്‍ മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കും. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ള്‍ക്കാ​യി പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​മു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് വേ​വ്‌​സ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsUAEVolleyball Tournament
    News Summary - Waves Volleyball Tournament to be held on December 6th and 7th
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X