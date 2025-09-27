Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 7:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 7:14 AM IST

    വി.​പി.​കെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം നാ​ളെ

    വി.​പി.​കെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം നാ​ളെ
    ദു​ബൈ: വേ​ങ്ങോ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ (വി.​പി.​കെ) സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഏ​ഴാ​മ​ത് വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യാ​യ ‘ഓ​ണ​പ്പൊ​ലി​മ 2025’ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 28ന് ​ഖി​സൈ​സി​ലെ സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് സ്റ്റാ​ർ റ​സ്റ്റ​റ​ന്‍റി​ൽ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കും. മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രാ​യ ത​ൻ​സി ഹാ​ഷി​ർ, എം.​സി.​എ നാ​സ​ർ, നി​സാ​ർ സ​യി​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​തി​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യി പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​മാ​ർ​ന്ന ഓ​ണ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കുംച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ വി​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് 25 വ​ർ​ഷം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മെ​മ​ന്‍റോ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf Newsonam celebrationgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - VPK Onam Celebration Day
