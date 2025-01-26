Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
26 Jan 2025 8:46 AM IST
26 Jan 2025 8:46 AM IST
വി.കെ.പി. മുരളീധരൻ ചരമവാർഷികാചരണം 28ന്text_fields
News Summary - V.K.P. Muralidharan death anniversary on 28
ഷാർജ: ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയേഷൻ ഷാർജയുടെ മുൻ ഓഡിറ്ററും ഇൻകാസ് (ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി) ഗ്ലോബൽ കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗവും മഹാത്മാഗാന്ധി കൾച്ചറൽ ഫോറം (എം.ജി.സി.എഫ്) ഷാർജയുടെ മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്റുമായിരുന്ന വി.കെ.പി. മുരളീധന്റെ മൂന്നാമത് ചരമവാർഷികം ആചരിക്കും.
മഹാത്മാഗാന്ധി കൾച്ചറൽ ഫോറം ഷാർജ കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ ജനുവരി 28 ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ഏഴു മണിക്ക് ഷാർജ റോള ബൈത്തുൽ റഫീഖ് (റഫീഖാസ്) റസ്റ്റാറന്റ് ഹാളിൽവെച്ചാണ് പരിപാടി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
