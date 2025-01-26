Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightവി.​കെ.​പി....
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jan 2025 8:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jan 2025 8:46 AM IST

    വി.​കെ.​പി. മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ര​ൻ ച​ര​മ​വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ച​ര​ണം 28ന്​

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    ​ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യു​ടെ മു​ൻ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റ​റും ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് (ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി) ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​വും മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ​ഗാ​ന്ധി ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ ഫോ​റം (എം.​ജി.​സി.​എ​ഫ്) ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യു​ടെ മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന വി.​കെ.​പി. മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ന്‍റെ മൂ​ന്നാ​മ​ത് ച​ര​മ​വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം ആ​ച​രി​ക്കും.

    മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ​ഗാ​ന്ധി ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ ഫോ​റം ഷാ​ർ​ജ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ജ​നു​വ​രി 28 ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഏ​ഴു മ​ണി​ക്ക് ഷാ​ർ​ജ റോ​ള ബൈ​ത്തു​ൽ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് (റ​ഫീ​ഖാ​സ്) റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റ്​ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ്​ പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന്​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsDeath Anniversy
    News Summary - V.K.P. Muralidharan death anniversary on 28
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X