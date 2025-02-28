Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Feb 2025 6:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Feb 2025 6:48 AM IST

    വി​ഷ​ന്‍ 2025 മെ​ഗാ ക്രൂ​സേ​ഡ്​ മാ​ര്‍ച്ച് മൂ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ല്‍

    ഷാ​ര്‍ജ: അ​ഗ​പ്പെ എ​ജി ച​ര്‍ച്ച് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ഷ​ന്‍ 2025 മെ​ഗാ ക്രൂ​സേ​ഡ് മാ​ര്‍ച്ച് മൂ​ന്നു മു​ത​ല്‍ ആ​റു വ​രെ തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ഷാ​ര്‍ജ വ​ര്‍ഷി​പ് സെ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍ മെ​യി​ന്‍ ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം ആ​റ​ര മു​ത​ല്‍ പ​ത്തു വ​രെ വി​വി​ധ സെ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി ആ​ത്മീ​യ യോ​ഗം ന​ട​ക്കും. സു​രേ​ഷ് ബാ​ബു, പി.​സി. ചെ​റി​യാ​ന്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ന​ട​ത്തും. ലോ​ര്‍ഡ്സ​ണ്‍ ആ​ന്‍റ​ണി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​ഗീ​താ​രാ​ധ​ന​യി​ല്‍ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ സ​ഭ​ക​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഗാ​യ​ക​ര്‍ അ​ണി​നി​ര​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Gulf NewschurchWorshipSharjah Worship Center
