Posted Ondate_range 18 Jun 2025 7:43 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Jun 2025 7:43 AM IST
നിയമലംഘനം; പണമിടപാട് സ്ഥാപനത്തിന് ഒരു കോടി പിഴtext_fields
News Summary - Violation of rules; one crore fine for money transaction establishment
ദുബൈ: കള്ളപ്പണം വെളുപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനെതിരെയും ഭീകരസംഘടനകൾക്ക് ധനസഹായം നൽകുന്നതിനെതിരെയുമുള്ള നിയമം പാലിക്കുന്നതിൽ വീഴ്ചവരുത്തിയ പണമിടപാട് സ്ഥാപനത്തിന് യു.എ.ഇ സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക് ഒരു കോടി ദിർഹം പിഴ ചുമത്തി. സ്ഥാപനത്തിന്റെ ലൈസൻസ് പിൻവലിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. സുന്ദുസ് എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് എന്ന സ്ഥാപനത്തിനെതിരെയാണ് നടപടിയെടുത്തത്. സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിൽ സ്ഥാപനം ഗുരുതരമായ നിയമലംഘനം നടത്തിയതായി കണ്ടെത്തിയിരുന്നു.
