Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jun 2025 7:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jun 2025 7:43 AM IST

    നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം; പ​ണ​മി​ട​പാ​ട്​ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ​ഒ​രു കോ​ടി പി​ഴ

    ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സ്​ പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ച്ചു
    ദു​ബൈ: ക​ള്ള​പ്പ​ണം വെ​ളു​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നെ​തി​രെ​യും ഭീ​ക​ര​സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നെ​തി​രെ​യു​മു​ള്ള നി​യ​മം പാ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ വീ​ഴ്ച​വ​രു​ത്തി​യ പ​ണ​മി​ട​പാ​ട്​ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ന്​ യു.​എ.​ഇ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക്​ ഒ​രു കോ​ടി ദി​ർ​ഹം പി​ഴ ചു​മ​ത്തി. സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ​ ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സ്​ പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. സു​ന്ദു​സ്​ എ​ക്സ്​​ചേ​ഞ്ച്​ എ​ന്ന സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ്​ ന​ട​പ​ടി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക്​ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ സ്ഥാ​പ​നം ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:penaltyViolationgulf news malayalamBlack-Money
    News Summary - Violation of rules; one crore fine for money transaction establishment
