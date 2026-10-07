‘വേനൽ’ ഭാരവാഹികൾ ചുമതലയേറ്റു

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‘വേനൽ’ ഭാരവാഹികൾ ചുമതലയേറ്റുtext_fields
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News Summary - Venal office bearers take charge
ദുബൈ: വെഞ്ഞാറമൂട് എൻ.ആർ.ഐ ആർട് ആൻഡ് കൾച്ചറൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ വേനൽ പി.എസ്.ടി-യുടെ 2026–2028 കാലയളവിലേക്കുള്ള പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികൾ ചുമതലയേറ്റു. സുനിൽ കുമാർ (പ്രസി.), സുമിത് കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ (ജന. സെക്ര.), സുമേഷ് സുന്ദരൻ (ട്രഷ.), മുഹമ്മദ് ഇസ്മായിൽ ഷജീബ് (വൈസ് പ്രസി.), നൗഫൽ സലിം (ജോ. സെക്ര.), ബിജോയ് സുരേന്ദ്രൻ നായർ (ജോ. ട്രഷ.) എന്നിവരാണ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ.
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