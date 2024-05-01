Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 1 May 2024 4:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 May 2024 4:15 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​നം ഒ​ട്ട​ക​ത്തി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച്​ യു​വാ​വ്​ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Vehicle hits camel, youth dies
    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: എ​മി​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ അ​ൽ മ​ദാം റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം ഒ​ട്ട​ക​ത്തി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച്​ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി യു​വാ​വ്​ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ 4.30നാ​ണ്​ അ​പ​ക​ടം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​ത്.

    പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ്​ റൂ​മി​ൽ വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ പൊ​ലീ​സും ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സും സം​ഭ​വ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. യു​വാ​വ്​ സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​ ത​ന്നെ മ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ദൈ​ദ്​ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ മാ​റ്റു​ക​യും പി​ന്നീ​ട്​ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്​ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ന്​ കൈ​മാ​റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഷാ​ർ​ജ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:U.A.E News
