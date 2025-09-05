Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    5 Sept 2025 10:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    5 Sept 2025 10:08 PM IST

    വളാഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    വളാഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    അബൂദബി: മലപ്പുറം വളാഞ്ചേരി മൂന്നാക്കൽ സ്വദേശി അബ്ദു റഷീദ് (54) അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അബൂദബി എൻ.എം.സി റോയൽ ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു മരണം.

    അബൂദബി സ്വകാര്യ ട്രേഡിങ് കമ്പനിയിലെ പി.ആർ.ഒ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: പരേതരായ അബ്ദുൽഹമീദ്. മാതാവ്: അലീമ. ഭാര്യ: സലീന. മക്കൾ: അലീമ റെസിലിൻ, ഫാത്തിമ റിയ, ഫാത്തിമ രിത. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി. ശനിയാഴ്ച മൂന്നാക്കൽ ജുമാഅത്ത് പള്ളിയിൽ ഖബറടക്കും.

    News Summary - Valancherry native passes away in Abu Dhabi
