Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 March 2025 10:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 March 2025 10:28 AM IST
വളാഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Valancheri native passed away in Al-Ain
അൽഐൻ: മലപ്പുറം വളാഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി അൽ ഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കാറ്റിപ്പറത്തി പൊറ്റമ്മൽ വീട്ടിൽ പോക്കറിന്റെ മകൻ അഹമ്മദ് (49) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. സാഖിർ അൽ ബുസ്താൻ കഫ്റ്റീരിയയിൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. മാതാവ്: ഖദീജ. ഭാര്യ: ഹസീന. മക്കൾ: ഹാരിസ് റഹ്മാൻ, സൈറ ബാനു, സിറാജുനിസ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story