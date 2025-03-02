Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightവ​ളാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 2 March 2025 10:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 March 2025 10:28 AM IST

    വ​ളാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ൽ​ഐ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വ​ളാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ൽ​ഐ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ: മ​ല​പ്പു​റം വ​ളാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ൽ ഐ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കാ​റ്റി​പ്പ​റ​ത്തി പൊ​റ്റ​മ്മ​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​ക്ക​റി​ന്‍റെ മ​ക​ൻ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ (49) ആ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. സാ​ഖി​ർ അ​ൽ ബു​സ്​​താ​ൻ ക​ഫ്റ്റീ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മാ​താ​വ്​: ഖ​ദീ​ജ. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഹ​സീ​ന. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഹാ​രി​സ്​ റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ, സൈ​റ ബാ​നു, സി​റാ​ജു​നി​സ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsObituary News
    News Summary - Valancheri native passed away in Al-Ain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X