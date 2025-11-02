Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 9:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 9:03 PM IST

    വടക്കേക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    വടക്കേക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    വജീഹ്

    Listen to this Article

    ദുബൈ: തൃശൂർ വടക്കേക്കാട് ഐ.സി.എ വട്ടംപാടം സ്വദേശി തൊഴുക്കാട്ടിൽ റഫീഖിന്‍റെ മകൻ വജീഹ് (27) ദുബൈ വർസാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ബാങ്കിലായിരുന്നു ജോലി.

    മയ്യിത്ത് നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം നാലിന്​ അൽഖിസൈസ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:DubaiUAE Newsbank employeeThrissur native passed awayVarsan
    News Summary - Vadakkekkad native passed away in Dubai
