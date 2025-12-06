വടക്കഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 Dec 2025 9:08 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Dec 2025 9:08 PM IST
വടക്കഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Vadakkancherry native passed away in Ajman
Listen to this Article
അജ്മാൻ: പാലക്കാട് വടക്കഞ്ചേരി പുതുക്കോട് ഉളികുത്താൻപാടം സ്വദേശി പകുതിപ്പറമ്പിൽ സുലൈമാനെറ മകൻ ഷഹാനസ് (23) അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അജ്മാനിലെ സോന റോസ്റ്ററി ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.
മുബീനയാണ് മാതാവ്. ശംനാസ്, ഷാനവാസ് എന്നിവർ സഹോദരങ്ങളാണ്. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച് മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story