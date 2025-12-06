Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightവടക്കഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Dec 2025 9:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Dec 2025 9:08 PM IST

    വടക്കഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വടക്കഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഷഹാനസ്

    Listen to this Article

    അജ്‌മാൻ: പാലക്കാട് വടക്കഞ്ചേരി പുതുക്കോട് ഉളികുത്താൻപാടം സ്വദേശി പകുതിപ്പറമ്പിൽ സുലൈമാനെറ മകൻ ഷഹാനസ് (23) അജ്മാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അജ്മാനിലെ സോന റോസ്റ്ററി ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.

    മുബീനയാണ് മാതാവ്. ശംനാസ്, ഷാനവാസ് എന്നിവർ സഹോദരങ്ങളാണ്. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച് മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Palakkad native deathPrivate EmployeesAjman Obituary
    News Summary - Vadakkancherry native passed away in Ajman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X