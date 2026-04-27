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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightയു.പി.എഫ് യു.എ.ഇ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2026 7:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2026 7:10 AM IST

    യു.പി.എഫ് യു.എ.ഇ കൺവെൻഷൻ ഇന്ന്​ മുതൽ

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    യു.പി.എഫ് യു.എ.ഇ കൺവെൻഷൻ ഇന്ന്​ മുതൽ
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    ഷാർജ: യു.പി.എഫ് യു.എ.ഇ വാർഷിക കൺവെൻഷൻ ‘റീമാ-2026’ എന്ന പേരിൽ ഏപ്രിൽ 27 മുതൽ 29 വരെ വൈകിട്ട് 7.30 മുതൽ 10 വരെ ഷാർജ വർഷിപ്പ് സെന്‍റ്​ർ മെയിൽ ഹാളിൽ നടക്കും.

    പ്രമുഖ സുവിശേഷകൻ പാസ്‌റ്റർ ബി. മോനച്ചൻ, കായംകുളം ആണ് മുഖ്യ പ്രസംഗികൻ. പാസ്റ്റർ സക്കറിയ എബ്രഹാം (പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ യു.പി.എഫ്) അധ്യക്ഷഷത വഹിക്കും. യു.പി.എഫ് ഗായകസംഘം ഗാനശുശ്രൂഷകൾക്കു നേതൃത്വം കൊടുക്കും. ഫിന്നി രാജു, വിൽ‌സൺ ബേബി, സന്തോഷ്‌ ഈപ്പൻ, വിനോദ് എബ്രഹാം എന്നിവരുടെ നേതൃത്യത്തിൽ കൺവൻഷൻ വിപുലമായ ക്രമീകരണങ്ങൾ പുരോഗമിച്ചു വരുന്നു.

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