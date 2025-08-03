Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 Aug 2025 7:59 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Aug 2025 7:59 AM IST
ഷാർജ: ഷാർജ-ദുബൈ സർവകലാശാല ആർട്സ് ട്രെയ്നിങ് സെന്റർ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിക്കുന്ന മലയാളം ചെറുകഥ സമാഹാരമായ കൈയൊപ്പിലേക്ക് പ്രവാസി മലയാളികളിൽനിന്ന് രചനകൾ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. നേരത്തെ എവിടെയും പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിക്കാത്ത മൗലിക സൃഷ്ടികൾ sarvakalasaladubai@gmail.com എന്ന മെയിൽ ഐ.ഡിയിലേക്ക് ആഗസ്റ്റ് 30നുള്ളിൽ അയക്കണം. തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുന്ന കഥകളാണ് പുസ്തകത്തിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തുക. നവംബർ ആദ്യവാരം നടക്കുന്ന ഷാർജ രാജ്യാന്തര പുസ്തകമേളയിൽ പുസ്തകം പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്യും. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്- 050218521.
