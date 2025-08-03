Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightസ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Aug 2025 7:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Aug 2025 7:59 AM IST

    സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല ചെ​റു​ക​ഥ സ​മാ​ഹാ​രം; ര​ച​ന​ക​ൾ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല ചെ​റു​ക​ഥ സ​മാ​ഹാ​രം; ര​ച​ന​ക​ൾ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഷാ​ർ​ജ-​ദു​ബൈ സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല ആ​ർ​ട്സ് ട്രെ​യ്നി​ങ് സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ല​യാ​ളം ചെ​റു​ക​ഥ സ​മാ​ഹാ​ര​മാ​യ കൈ​യൊ​പ്പി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ര​ച​ന​ക​ൾ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു. നേ​ര​ത്തെ എ​വി​ടെ​യും പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ത്ത മൗ​ലി​ക സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക​ൾ sarvakalasaladubai@gmail.com എ​ന്ന മെ​യി​ൽ ഐ.​ഡി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ്​ 30നു​ള്ളി​ൽ അ​യ​ക്ക​ണം. തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ഥ​ക​ളാ​ണ് പു​സ്ത​ക​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക. ന​വം​ബ​ർ ആ​ദ്യ​വാ​രം ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഷാ​ർ​ജ രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള​യി​ൽ പു​സ്ത​കം പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്- 050218521.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:universityshort storyinvitedWritings
    News Summary - University Short Story Conference; Writings invited
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X