Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 Feb 2025 10:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Feb 2025 10:36 AM IST
ഉംറ തീർഥാടകൻ മദീനയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Umra pilgrim died in Madinah
മദീന: ഉംറ നിർവഹിക്കാനെത്തിയ കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി മദീനയിൽ മരിച്ചു. മുസ്ലിംലീഗ് കോട്ടയം ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റിയംഗമായ മുണ്ടക്കയത്തിനടുത്ത് 31ാം മൈൽ പൈങ്ങന സ്വദേശി തടത്തിൽ ടി.എം. പരീദ് ഖാനാണ് (78) മരിച്ചത്.
ഭാര്യയോടും മറ്റു കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളോടുമൊപ്പം ഉംറ നിർവഹിക്കാനെത്തിയതായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ചപ്പാത്ത് പാറക്കൽ കുടുംബാംഗം സലീന, മക്കൾ: ഷാനവാസ്, ഷഫീഖ് (ഇരുവരും ദുബൈ), പരേതനായ ഷിയാസ്, മരുമക്കൾ: അനീസ, ഷെറീന.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story