Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    8 Feb 2025 10:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    8 Feb 2025 10:36 AM IST

    ഉം​റ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ൻ മ​ദീ​ന​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മ​ദീ​ന: ഉം​റ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ കോ​ട്ട​യം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​ദീ​ന​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മു​സ്​​ലിം​ലീ​ഗ് കോ​ട്ട​യം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യം​ഗ​മാ​യ മു​ണ്ട​ക്ക​യ​ത്തി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് 31ാം മൈ​ൽ പൈ​ങ്ങ​ന സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ത​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ടി.​എം. പ​രീ​ദ് ഖാ​നാ​ണ് (78) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഭാ​ര്യ​യോ​ടും മ​റ്റു കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടു​മൊ​പ്പം ഉം​റ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: ച​പ്പാ​ത്ത് പാ​റ​ക്ക​ൽ കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗം സ​ലീ​ന, മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഷാ​ന​വാ​സ്, ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ് (ഇ​രു​വ​രും ദു​ബൈ), പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ ഷി​യാ​സ്, മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: അ​നീ​സ, ഷെ​റീ​ന.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:UAE NewsObituary News
