Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 3:53 AM GMT
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 3:53 AM GMT

    ഉ​ബൈ​ദ് ചേ​റ്റു​വ​യെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    Parivarthan Cultural Center Dubai Honors Ubaid Chettuva
    പ​രി​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ ദു​ബൈ ഉ​ബൈ​ദ്​ ചേ​റ്റു​വ​യെ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക, സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക, ജീ​വ കാ​രു​ണ്യ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ 38 വ​ർ​ഷം നി​റ​സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​മാ​യ ഉ​ബൈ​ദ് ചേ​റ്റു​വ​യെ പ​രി​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ ദു​ബൈ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. ദു​ബൈ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മം സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ സി. ​സാ​ദി​ഖ​ലി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ ഷെ​ബീ​ർ ടി.​പി, അ​ലി ആ​സാ​ദ്, ഷം​സീ​ർ ഒ​രു​മ​ന​യൂ​ർ, സ​ന​ർ ഉ​മ്മ​ർ, ഷ​ഫീ​ക്ക് വി.​കെ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:U.A.E NewsUbaid Chettuva
    News Summary - Ubaid Chettuva honored
